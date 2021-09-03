Sidharth Shukla, one of the most popular television actors, passed away yesterday due to a massive cardiac arrest.

Known for his roles in popular shows and movies like Balika Vadhu and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, his untimely demise has shocked the entire nation.

Today, one of his old video clips where he is seen sending a get-well-soon message is going viral. In the clip, he is seen saying that life is long and he will surely cross paths with the person he was addressing.

His fans are not only sharing the clip but are also expressing their feelings in the comments.

May his soul rest in peace.