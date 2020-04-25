Actor Sobhita Dhulipala found herself in the middle of a huge controversy yesterday due a photo shoot taken amidst the lockdown with a leading magazine.

Sobhita was doing a project with Cosmopolitan magazine where she was styling herself and taking pictures from home using self-timer present in all smartphones.

And these photos are being shared by the actor and the magazine on their respective social media accounts.

Yesterday, she shared two images on Instagram, accompanied with a long caption - the first line of which read:

I had the unique opportunity to style myself, do my hair/makeup and take pictures on a phone (hello, self-timer, my new friend) in the confines of my house.

Following this, a series of pictures were posted by Instagram page Andheri West Shit Posting, where it can be clearly seen that one of the pictures was taken by someone else.

That post started going viral, with people questioning Sobhita's credibility.

Cosmo and even Shobitha have been saying how this month’s “cover” was all shot on self timer and now : pic.twitter.com/Zd1deWylgj — BeingNita (@VinithaShetty) April 24, 2020

Guy's name is 'self timer' — अक्षय اکشے (@Akshayjoshi87) April 24, 2020

WTF 😱 and I was like wow she shot some real good photos 🤐 — Ajmira Shaikh (@Soberphobiccc) April 24, 2020

Things got so out of hand, that she had to give clarification on the matter.

She basically said that the second picture, taken by an unknown man, has not been used by the magazine and was not a part of the project. She also admitted that maybe she should have altered the caption to mention that the second picture was not a part of the shoot.

Well, that escalated.