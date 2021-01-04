In 2021, fangirls all around the world got the chance to watch their favourite ship sail! The gorgeous lead couple of 2020's most popular K-drama, Crash Landing On You just gave us proof that we weren't imagining things when we gawked over their undeniable on-screen chemistry.

Agencies of both Son Ye Jin and Hyun Bin confirmed that the two have been dating since the conclusion of the drama in February 2020. How did they manage to keep that under wraps for almost a year?

We would like to make our official announcement regarding the news of Hyun Bin reported earlier today. Hyun Bin and Son Ye Jin formed a relationship through work which developed into lovers with good feelings after their drama ended. Please send your warm attention to them and your support.

- Hyun Bin's agency, VAST Entertainment

Of course, now every little thing in the drama makes perfect sense and they aren't just brilliant actors. Soon after the news was confirmed, Son Ye Jin shared a picture of a bouquet of flowers and told us that she was indeed in happy relationship with a wonderful person.

Translation:

It’s a new year. Appearing in front of all of you with news about my personal life rather than work-related news for the first time, I wonder why I feel so embarrassed.. Hmm…mm..umm… Yes, that’s how it turned out..^.^ Haha… Umm…^^;; I’m not sure what I should say, but I thought I should at least say something to all of you.. It feels very awkward and strange..^^; I’m thankful to have been able to meet a good person, and I’ll work hard to tend [the relationship] with care… The love and support that all of you give me, I’m always keeping it in my heart.. I hope there will be many good things in the new year. Be healthy. Ppyong.

- Son Ye Jin

BRB, gonna re-watch the show so I can catch them staring at each other with pure love in their eyes!