While Sony and Marvel continue to torture us without a proper trailer, someone has leaked a few images, that appear to have been from Spider-Man: No Way Home. If these leaks are real, then Charlie Cox's Daredevil will be joining the MCU, alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's iterations of Spider-Man.

Apparently, New leaked photos of #SpiderManNoWayHome, Looks legit to me. pic.twitter.com/QcefcHq7qI — Spider-Man NWH Updates and Leaks 🕷🕸 (@Spider_Leaks) November 9, 2021

Have a closer look! It's him! It's really him!

Leaked Spiderman pic looks 🔥🕷 pic.twitter.com/XO7Ij01OPB — GoldenNinja50 (@Ninja50Fan) November 9, 2021

Also, they got my boi Daredevil in the MCU! Finally!

I'm very sorry for the person I'm going to become on December 17th #SpiderManNoWayHome #Daredevil pic.twitter.com/Yha1ibXvfe — reagan (@reaganv99) November 9, 2021

Needless to say, this has everyone on the internet freaking out.Â

Spider-Man no way home leaked photos 😭 3 Spideys snd Daredevil in one movie confirmed😭 #SpiderManNoWayHome see you in December Charlie, Tobey and Andrew pic.twitter.com/w044sOrEW3 — That Makes No Sense Podcast (@tmnspod) November 9, 2021

OMG I just remembered that Jon Favreau played Foggy Nelson in 2003’s ‘Daredevil’ starring Ben Affleck and now there he is sitting next to Charlie Cox’s Matt Murdock as Happy Hogan. It comes full circle lmao.



(Reposted because I’m not trying to get in trouble) pic.twitter.com/xkQqdYX1Ic — Tom Smith (@Tom_Smith717) November 9, 2021

DAREDEVIL BACK, WE WON!! pic.twitter.com/Mav1Lpq5f9 — The Immortal Rob (@Rob_readscomics) November 9, 2021

me at andrew garfield and tobey maguire after seeing that #NoWayHome leak pic.twitter.com/EMOTCigadF — k ❤️‍🩹 (@karlabubzzz) November 9, 2021

I can’t fucking wait for this man 🤯😩🤯😦🤧🤧😩🙀🙀😰😧 https://t.co/IZhGDCo4an — OMAR (@imtheonlyomr) November 9, 2021

It's like different levels of Chad https://t.co/zhYF3euBRD — Paul Harrison (@PaulHar47068980) November 9, 2021

everyone talking about the leaked picture of andrew and tobey with tom but all i can focus on is charlie cox in the mcu as daredevil… it’s what we deserve pic.twitter.com/QEdt92Mpof — a-luca-rd 🌈, Hu Tao and 1896 others (@boyupfront) November 9, 2021

i hate to admit this but that daredevil nwh leak got me too excited...pic.twitter.com/yjRoIPI9Vs — R 💫 (@mysticsersi) November 9, 2021

Green Goblin when he sees Daredevil coming down the hall... pic.twitter.com/ZOpqULnHiR — Grhm2000 (@grhm2000) November 9, 2021

Using this Spider-Man leak as a reminder that Daredevil is still the best thing Marvel has ever done pic.twitter.com/i8GEkoqzwO — Conner (@conner_rielly) November 9, 2021

Whether it's fake or not, am loving it. Spider-Man No Way Home leak: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, Tobey Maguire in one frame, Daredevil joins party. Sony should just give us the trailer.#SpiderManNowWayHome #SpiderManNoWayHomeleak pic.twitter.com/cgp0hNuUeI — Lonely (@JoviaTrisYvaine) November 9, 2021

Alright then, time to get back to watching MCU films now, I guess!