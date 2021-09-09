If you've missed seeing Leonardo DiCaprio on screen, then you're going to love the teaser of Netflix's latest project Don't Look Up. The film is a sci-fi comedy about a comet that is about to hit planet earth.

The cast of the film looks phenomenal, it has the likes of Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan, Jonah Hill, Mark Rylance, Tyler Perry, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Cate Blanchett, Himesh Patel, Matthew Perry, and Chris Evans.

The plot seems to follow an astronomy professor (played by Leonardo DiCaprio) and his student (Jennifer Lawrence) as they try to warn the government of an approaching comet, but aren't taken seriously for it. You can watch the teaser below.

I mean, if it has both Jonah Hill and Leonardo DiCaprio, I'll watch.