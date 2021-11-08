It's no secret that almost everyone (including the Oscar jury now) loves Leonardo DiCaprio. After all, he is a star performer who cares about the environment, and, it goes without saying, he is aging like fine wine.

Which explains Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, news anchor Lauren Sanchez's reaction to meeting DiCaprio at an art gala in LA.

Leonardo Dicaprio meets Jeff Bezos & his new girlfriend at the Art Gala in LA pic.twitter.com/8UmvOMgJFT — 2Cool2Blog (@2cooI2blog) November 7, 2021

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Sanchez greets DiCaprio warmly and even fangirls a little. And we get it. In fact, going by the reactions to the video, the entire Twitterati gets it:

I get her. that’s literally Leonardo DiCaprio😭😍 https://t.co/m5EHHqo23P — Ta Baddie (@gonegirlhazey) November 8, 2021

Body language loud as hell. https://t.co/mAPWxMQFcK — Saeed Jones (@theferocity) November 8, 2021

Sis walked in with the richest man on the planet and risked it all when she got next to Leonardo.😭😭 https://t.co/0q41C3k1Y8 — Skin Care Bully (@SkinCareBully) November 7, 2021

Jeff Bezos girl literally just forgot she’s holding hands with the richest man in the world as soon as DiCaprio hugged her pic.twitter.com/tXIlb7vYII — Daniel Newmaη (@DanielNewman) November 7, 2021

She was ready to risk it all with Leonardo DiCaprio. She really said fuck ‘em billions https://t.co/jeTaTyg11M — ines helene, ShroomGirl (@inihelene) November 7, 2021

Jeff Bezos girlfriend the first time she saw Leonardo DiCaprio pic.twitter.com/Lz0tfzwHMj — Sameer (@CurryKhn99) November 8, 2021

when u got literal billions but ur not leonardo dicaprio https://t.co/vYGoDtD8YL — َ (@airesjashua) November 8, 2021

This might be the greatest thing i've ever seen. https://t.co/fseMMMyZRm — This Life is Death (@tombticket) November 7, 2021

Find someone who looks at you the way Jeff Bezos’ date looks at Leonardo DiCaprio. https://t.co/ZyRgsIVjkT — Alana Mastrangelo (@ARmastrangelo) November 8, 2021

JEFF BEZOS VERSUS THE LEONARDO DICAPRIO SHE TOLD YOU NOT TO WORRY ABOUT.

pic.twitter.com/tbBg4FPu01 — INVESTMENT HULK (@INVESTMENTSHULK) November 8, 2021

If you ask me, I'd pick the free wine at the art gala, over both of them!