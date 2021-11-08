It's no secret that almost everyone (including the Oscar jury now) loves Leonardo DiCaprio. After all, he is a star performer who cares about the environment, and, it goes without saying, he is aging like fine wine. 

Leonardo DiCaprio
Source: Bloomberg

Which explains Jeff Bezos' girlfriend, news anchor Lauren Sanchez's reaction to meeting DiCaprio at an art gala in LA. 

In a video that has gone viral on social media, Sanchez greets DiCaprio warmly and even fangirls a little. And we get it. In fact, going by the reactions to the video, the entire Twitterati gets it: 

If you ask me, I'd pick the free wine at the art gala, over both of them! 