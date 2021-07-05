Your imagination of a star kid wouldn’t be different from the sequence in Om shanti Om where Om Kapoor (Shah Rukh Khan) demonstrates his post punar janam jaw-droppingly lavish life. Trust me, we don't blame you. Posing for paparazzi on frequent public appearances, weekend getaways in Europe and a Red Carpet rolled out by default would be a casual day in the life of these second generation stars-in-the-making. But there exist some celebrity kids who choose to stay away from stardom (and Karan Johar).

In your interest, we have dug deeper and found 25 lesser known star kids who walk away from glitz and glamour.

1. Rohit Dhawan

Rohit Dhawan was born in Mumbai and is the son of director David Dhawan and Karuna Dhawan. He is an Indian screenwriter and Assistant Director. He is Varun Dhawan's older brother and has appeared in a few Bollywood films.

2. Dishani Chakraborty

Dishani Chakraborty was born on 24 October in Mumbai and is a popular Internet celebrity. She is the daughter of famous Bollywood actor Mithun Chakaraborty and his second wife Yogeeta Bali.

3. Paloma Dhillon

Paloma Dhillon, the daughter of famous actress Poonam Dhillon from the yesteryear, is another prominent figure.

4. Ida Ali

Ida Ali, daughter of filmmaker Imtiaz Ali who aspires to become a filmmaker. Ali wrote and directed her first short film “Lift”.

5. Vedaant Madhavan

Vedaant Madhavan is the son of R Madhavan and Sarita.

6. Rysa Pandey

Rysa Pandey, born in 2005 is the younger sister of Bollywood actress Ananya Pandey and the daughter of veteran Bollywood actor Chunky Pandey.

7. Alanna Pandey

Alanna Pandey, born in 1995 in Mumbai. She is Ananya Pandey's cousin sister.

8. Samaira Kapoor

Samaira Kapoor is the daughter of popular actress Karisma Kapoor.

9. Kiaan Kapoor

Kiaan is Karisma Kapoor's son with former husband Sunjay Kapur.

10. Arjun Mehta

Arjun Mehta, born in 2003 is the son of Juhi Chawla and Jay Mehta.

11. Shakya Akhtar

Shakya Akhtar is the elder daughter of Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabina.

12. Akira Akhtar

Akira Akhtar is the younger daughter of actor Farhan Akhtar and Adhuna Bhabina.

13. Sushmita Konidela

Sushmita Konidela is the first daughter of Megastar Chiranjeevi.

14. Akshara Haasan

Akshara Haasan is an has appeared in Tamil and Hindi-language films. She is the daughter of actors Kamal Haasan and Sarika Thakur and the younger sister of Shruti Haasan.

15. Pranav Mohanlal

Pranav Mohanlal is an actor, singer and songwriter in the Malayalam movie industry. He is the son of the famous Mohanlal.

16. Ayaan Sood

Ayaan Sood is actor Sonu Sood's younger son.

17. Eshaan Sood

Eshaan Sood is actor Sonu Sood's elder son.

18. Rasha Thadani

Rasha Thadani is the daughter of Anil Thadani and famous Bollywood actress Raveena Tandon.

19. Alisah Sen

Alisah Sen was adopted by former Miss Universe, Sushmita Sen in 2010.

20. Aarav Kumar Bhatia

Aarav Kumar Bhatia was born in the year 2002 in Mumbai. He is the son of Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna. He has been into Martial Arts since the age of 4 years.

21. Nysa Devgan

Nysa Devgan, born in 2003 is the daughter of Ajay Devgn and Kajol.

22. Sitara Ghattamaneni

Sitara Ghattamaneni, born in 2012 hails from Hyderabad. She is the daughter of South Indian Super Star Mahesh Babu and actress Namrata Shirodkar.

23. Gautham Ghattamaneni

Gautham Ghattamaneni born in the year 2006 in Hyderabad is the son of superstar Mahesh Babu & actress Namrata Shirodkar.

24. Aryaman Deol

Aryaman Deol was born in 2001 into a Jatt Sikh Family to Bobby Deol and Tanya Deol.

25. Hridhaan Roshan

Hridhaan Roshan, born in 2008 is younger son of Hrithik Roshan & Suzanne Khan.

26. Hrehaan Roshan

Hrehaan Roshan, born in 2006 is elder son of Hrithik Roshan & Suzanne Khan.

27. Mahikaa Rampal

Mahikaa Rampal is the elder daughter of actor Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia.

28. Myra Rampal

Myra Rampal is a younger daughter of actor Arjun Rampal and Mehr Jesia.

29. Nirvaan Khan

Nirvaan Khan is the elder son of actor Sohail Khan and fashion designer Seema Sachdev Khan.

30. Yohan Khan

Yohan Khan is the younger son of Sohail Khan and Seema Sachdev Khan.

31. Palak Tiwari

Palak Tiwari was born in the year 2000 in Mumbai. She is the daughter of TV actress Shweta Tiwari and Raja Chaudhary.

32. Samit Dravid

Samit Dravid is the elder son of Rahul Dravid And Vijeta Pendharkar.

33. Anvay Dravid

Anvay Dravid is the younger son of Rahul Dravid And Vijeta Pendharkar.

34. Sana Ganguly

Sana Ganguly is the daughter of the popular Indian cricketer, Sourav Ganguly and Dona Ganguly.

35. Amiya Dev

Amiya Dev is the daughter of Indian cricketer Kapil Dev and Romi Bhatia.

36. Saira Bhupathi

Saira Bhupathi is the daughter of sports star Mahesh Bhupathi and actress Lara Dutta.

37. Aryana Chaudhry

Aryana Chaudhry is Mahima Chaudhry's daughter.

