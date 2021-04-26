With his swoon-worthy smile and killer-yet-dapper looks, Rizwan Ahmed is a pocketful of talent that we should protect at all costs. With a number of super-hits like The Night Of and Sound Of Metal, this gorgeous British actor is also the first Muslim to be nominated in Oscar's lead actor category.

Here are some of his dreamy pictures that spew sheer class and uh-gorgeousness!

Born as Rizwan Ahmed, he is also known as Riz MC.

He is a laughter machine.

He was born in London to a British Pakistani family.

Blessing your screens, you are welcome.

Back in January this year, he revealed that he had married American novelist Fatima Farheen Mirza.

*HEAVY BREATHING*

He has been raising awareness and funds for Rohingya and Syrian refugee children. In 2017, he was also featured on Time Magazine's 100 lists of The World's Most Influential People.

The perfect shot doesn't exi-

Back in 2017, he bagged an Emmy for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Limited Series or Movie for the HBO mini-series 'The Night Of' making him the first Asian male to win an acting Emmy, and the first Muslim and first Asian to win a lead acting Emmy.

Hello, new crush alert.

Back in 2019, Riz came in news for declining the 4th annual GoalKeepers Award ceremony established by the Gates Foundation where Prime Minister Narendra Modi was scheduled to receive the ‘Global Goalkeeper Award' in the United States. According to reports, the actor pulled out of the event because of the restrictions in Kashmir.

*BRB, getting my pulse rate checked*

He’s the ultimate husband goals and it's about time we realise it.

Riz Ahmed fixes wife Fatima Farheen Mirza’s hair on the #Oscars red carpet. pic.twitter.com/NQxnKCLnYd — Film Updates (@TheFilmUpdates) April 25, 2021

From Nightcrawler to The Night Of, he nails every single character he is given.

He is an amazing rapper.

We don’t know how else should we put it, but he is absolutely drool-worthy.

Look at the sheer gracefulness.

What a perfect blend of humour and hotness.

Good looks, good looks and good looks!

WAIT WHAT!?

That is one killer smile!

DAMNNNNNNN!

Ladies, watch your drool!

He's beautifully beautiful!

He's 38-years-old. NO, we are not kidding.

You deserve all the awards, man.

Ovaries? Exploded.

The intense gaze.

True definition of a hotmess.

You are so welcome, guys!