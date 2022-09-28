Move over heroes and heroines, this one is for the sidekicks.

The leads, who have the chunkiest roles in a movie, have historically been stealing the thunder. However, there have been times when a bunch of the supporting characters were brilliantly written and portrayed, which kept us hooked on their plotline.

These characters were not just strong but also taught us something important with their respective roles. These fierce characters made a home in our hearts instantly and are etched into our memories.

Today, we decided to share the life lessons we learned from our favourite sidekicks in desi movies with their comforting characters and sheer fierceness. Let’s go!

1. Meghna, Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na

You can find true happiness in the tiniest of things.

2. Vijaylaxmi, Queen

Just be yourself, the world will adjust.

3. Imraan & Pooja, Jab Tak Hai Jaan

Love can happen at any age but every love story has its own timing.

4. Nisha & Ajay, Dil To Pagal Hai

Not every friendship can bloom into love.

5. Pappi, Tanu Weds Manu

Always be the sunshine in someone’s life.

6. Biji, Vicky Donor

Live and let live.

7. Prem Kumar, Main Prem Ki Deewani Hoon

You can be in love without making it yours.

8. Neelam & Kamal, Dil Dhadakne Do

Parents can be wrong sometimes.

9. Daadi, Badhaai Ho

Family might not show it all the time but they have your back, always.

10. MC Sher, Gully Boy

A mentor can be a friend in need, as well.

11. Circuit, Munna Bhai MBBS

Tension lene ka nahi bas dene ka.

12. Bobby, Rab Ne Bana Di Jodi

Sometimes, you just need to be there with your friend, no questions asked.

13. Aman, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai

Unrequited love is better than an unhappy marriage.

14. Sunny, Dil Dhadakne Do

There’s no wrong time or place to call out casual sexism. You see it, you call it out.

Which of these is your favourite life lesson?