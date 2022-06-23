Bollywood has recently been either extremely busy making money off of remakes or offering big-budget movies with less attention paid to the plot. As for new storylines and box office success, South Indian cinema has surpassed all others.

And in light of the current situation, it would appear to be preferable to consume the high-quality content they are offering rather than squander time on meaningless stories.

1. Yashoda

The forthcoming multilingual movie Yashoda starring Samantha Ruth Prabhu and directed by Hari and Harish seems to be a survival thriller about a captive lady. The sci-fi thriller, which appears to be fairly captivating in the trailer, points to a worthy project led by Prabhu.

2. Salaar

Prashanth Neel, who handled the microphone for the Kannada blockbuster KGF, will now direct Salaar, which is being billed as an action film. A gang boss battling other criminal gangs while trying to fulfill a commitment to his dying companion is believed to be the main premise of the action-thriller.

3. Liger

According to the trailer for the upcoming sports drama Liger, the movie will tell the tale of a man who was born and nurtured on Mumbai's streets and eventually becomes a world kickboxing champion. In this movie, Vijay Deverakonda will be portrayed as a kickboxer.

4. Adipurush

One of the most anticipated and talked-about movies in recent times is Prabhas' upcoming flick Adipurush. The film, which is being directed by Om Raut, is a retelling of the Ramayana, ancient Indian mythology.

उफनता वीरता का सागर,

छलकती वात्सल्य की गागर।

जन्म हुआ प्रभु श्रीराम का,

झूमें नाचे हर जन घर नगर।।



Celebrating the victory of good over evil✨#ramnavmi #adipurush pic.twitter.com/Xbl1kOgZ7z — Om Raut (@omraut) April 10, 2022

5. Rocketry

Dr. Nambi Narayan (R. Madhavan), a scientist, served as the inspiration for the Tamil movie. He and his family became the target of national mockery and disgrace because the dedicated rocket scientist at the Indian Space Research Organization (I.S.R.O.) was wrongly charged with espionage.

6. Thiruchitrambalam

The Tamil film starring Dhanush Thiruchitrambalam, written and directed by Mithran Jawahar, is a screwball comedy. The film also boasts of a stellar cast that includes Raashi Khanna, Nithya Menen, Priya Bhavani Shankar, Prakash Raj and Bharathiraja.

7. HIT: The 2nd Case

After the massive success of the first installment, the makers are now set to push the envelope with the second part. It is focused on the life of a police officer named Vikram, a CID investigator who falls in love with Neha despite a personal tragedy and is compelled to set his affections aside in order to concentrate on the investigation

8. Thankam

Following the enthralling and compelling realistic thriller Joji, the trio of Dileesh Pothan, Fahadh Faasil, and Syam Pushkaran is collaborating once more to bankroll the film Thankam. The film is touted as a crime drama, and Gautham Sankar will be in charge of the cinematography.

9. Ponniyin Selvan: I

The early life of Chola Prince Arulmozhivarman (Jayam Ravi), who rose to fame and rose to become the most powerful monarch of his day in South India, will be shown in this Mani Ratnam film, which is set in the 9th century. Ponniyin Selvan: I will be an eventful voyage through the Chola empire is described by Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan (Karthi), a valiant warrior prince of Vannar.

Exclusive 🔥



Tanjai Periya kovil will host team of Ponniyin Selvan for the periya event! 🔥#PonniyinSelvan teaser launch in the first weekend of July. Probably 2nd or 3rd. 😍💯

Official announcement soon!#PS1TeaserLaunch #PS1 #Maniratnam @LycaProductions @MadrasTalkies_ pic.twitter.com/rlqjyWCGMd — Murugavel Vengatesh❤️🕊️ (@AjithTrish96) June 7, 2022

The 2022 calendar for South Indian cinema appears jam-packed and intriguing.