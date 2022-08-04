These days, there has been a big hullabaloo about cancel culture in Bollywood. Aamir Khan's much-awaited upcoming film, Laal Singh Chaddha is the latest one to join the list.

Now, netizens are coming up with their own versions of boycotting films in cinema halls. So, a LinkedIn post urging people to "stop watching movies in theatres" recently caught our attention on Twitter.

A Twitter user, @ugach_kahitarii, shared the screenshot of the post on the micro-blogging platform. "No wonder LinkedIn's content has downgraded big time. The users are coming up with a lot of abysmal takes," the tweet reads.

Here's what the LinkedIn user named Siddharth DEY shared in the post:

Do you know that an average Indian spends nearly 1800 rupees when they go for a movie at a multiplex? This includes a movie ticket, food, etc. But do you know there are around 35 millions kids who do not make it to schools due to poverty. The money you spend at theatre can educate at least 5 students. You one movie ticket can educate the future of India. Stop watching movies in theatres and work towards a better India.

- Siddharth DEY

P.S. I am not asking you to boycott Bollywood. Watch the movies but on OTT.

- Siddharth DEY

Read the full story here:

No wonder LinkedIn's content has downgraded big time.



The users are coming up with a lot of abysmal takes. pic.twitter.com/wLHx0q5l5b — Shilpak Toye (@ugach_kahitarii) August 3, 2022

Netizens are schooling him for his post.

Here's how other LinkedIn users reacted to his take:

You fail to understand economics at its basics. Someone’s expense is another’s income. 1800 spent at theater is income for theatre and employment for that ecosystem with which they finance educational of their children and food on the table. They inturn buy the movie from distributors who in turn buy from Producers. OTT or Cinema, it’s the same. OTT competes with the distributors to buy from Producers. So your post is completely baseless. What people want to do with their money leave it to them. As long as it’s rotating in the economy it’s doing good.

- Pradeep Kumar

Also, check out the reactions of Twitter janta here:

LinkedIn is new facebook 😂 — TwinCoke (@lmao86daniel) August 4, 2022

LinkedIn pe ye sab 😓 — Kabhi Pathaan Kabhi Jawan (@NayaSrk) August 3, 2022

Logic died an unfortunate death — Anshul Gupta (@oyegupta_) August 3, 2022

And this is exactly whats wrong with today's social media ..one who wrote the essay should first stop wasting time on internet and educate few kids lol.. https://t.co/bycSASdT07 — Gagori (@gagori_uin) August 4, 2022

Further proof that linkedin people need to touch some grass. Knse 5 bachche ₹1800 me educate ho rhe hain bhai? https://t.co/VsUMMYeCYg — ✨Disintegrating✨ (@whineandchill) August 4, 2022

No way average indian is spending 1800 when they go to watch a movie. https://t.co/G3dg8dPuF0 — Vaibhav (@VaibhaaavTweets) August 3, 2022

I spend 220 on tickets, 300 for a 3D movie. Plus 20 for parking, uske alawa kuch bhi nahi. If I want food I buy takeout from a cheap chinese place nearby.😂 https://t.co/HkxKsQEyVb — ro-wan kenobi (@artemiscrockfan) August 3, 2022

Chot lag gayi th sar pe kya girne ke baad ? https://t.co/fnY8NBgtCU — Abhi 🤍 (@abhirockstar09) August 3, 2022

Koi sense hai iski baaton mein? I mean, just like one Twitter user said, even I don't believe that an average Indian spends ₹1800 to watch a film in cinema hall. Most of us don't even buy food at the multiplex. Anyway, boycotting movies in theatres is certainly not the solution to educate children 'coz many livelihoods are dependent on movies' verdict at the box office.

And going by the post, in an effort to raise a concern for a good cause, sadly, it just missed a mark. And we can surely conclude that LinkedIn has truly become the new Facebook.