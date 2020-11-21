For those who grew up in the 90s, having a crush on a celebrity meant something totally different than what it does these days. There was no social media back then and even TV interviews were very rare. Which meant that eventually, we lost track of our favourite stars. But don't worry, here's the list of your crushes from the 90s with details of what they look like and are up to, now.

1. Jugal Hansraj

Back in 90s, ghar se nikalte hi, kuch dur chalte hi was not a meme template. It was line from a romantic classic that immediately took your brain to the sea, the sand and the gorgeous Jugal Hansraj.

After starring in a hit like Mohabbatein, Jugal's career kind of took a back seat, but he is very active on social media these days, and it was there he recently revealed that composed the mukhda of Kuch Kuch Hota Hai title track.

2. Urmila Matondkar

One has to have an unbelievable screen presence for people to remember a song by her moves, decades after the movie's release. I am hinting at Urmila in Rangeela's Tanha Tanha. See, you imagined that iconic step didn't you?

After playing several memorable roles, Urmila stepped into politics and represented Congress. However, a few months later, she resigned due to internal conflict.

3. Milind Soman

No words, let's just say we are glad he was 'made in India'.

Milind acted in movies, songs and did some great modelling work before becoming a fitness icon who likes to run on the beach (you know what I am talking about).

4. Bhagyashree

Bhagyashree entered the film industry with Maine Pyaar Kiya and immediately became a household name, thanks to her childlike innocence and amazing pairing with Salman Khan.

Decades on, she is known for a social work. Her son Abhimanyu Dasani is also an actor now, and made his debut with critically acclaimed Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota.

5. Kimi Katkar

Kimi Katkar was immensely popular in the 80s and 90s, and is considered to be one of the most glamourous actors of the time.

She featured in many iconic songs, and eventually shifted to Australia with her family.

6. Mayuri Kango

You probably remember her from the movie Papa Kehte Hain, she acted in many movies like Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet (1999), Badal (2000) and Betaabi (1997).

Continuing the streak of excellence, she got herself a job at Google as the Industry Head in 2019, making headlines once again.

7. Rahul Roy

Rahul started his career with the smash-hit Aashiqui and while he couldn't repeat success like that, he did take up many other projects over the years and maintained his charm as the handsome hero.

He also made TV history by winning the first-ever season of Bigg Boss.

8. Jas Arora

The OG version of Gur Naalo Ishq Mitha starred dreamy-eyed Jas Arora, who was an absolute cutie in the video.

One of the most handsome celebs from the 90s is still active in the industry and recently appeared in Dharti Ka Veer Yodha Prithviraj Chauhan, among other projects.

9. Mamta Kulkarni

Known for her sensuous appeal, Mamta Kulkarni worked in many 90s movies like Karan Arjun and Baazi. Her song Maang Meri Bharo from Sabse Bada Khiladi (1995) is still considered to be one of the sexiest in the Hindi film industry.

Back in July 2020, reports had emerged that a movie on her life was on the cards but there is no confirmation on that yet.

10. Pooja Batra

Pooja, with her luscious hair, beautiful smile, and great physique was everyone's crush back in the day. She did some great roles too, and acted in movies like Naayak, Virasat and Haseena Maan Jaayegi.

She later moved to the US with her family and caused ripples with her appearance on the Golden Globes red carpet.

How time flies.