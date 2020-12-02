Search engine Yahoo recently released the names of the most-searched male and female celebrities of 2020. While Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput was the most-searched personality in 2020, here's a list of other celebrities on the list.

1. Rhea Chakraborty

She was the most searched female-celebrity in 2020. Rhea has been in the news ever since the demise of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. After several allegations and CBI inquiry, she was arrested by on 8th September and released on bail almost a month later.

2. Sushant Singh Rajput

The actor died by suicide in June, this year. His death became a talking point for a lot of things in Bollywood, including the drug probe by CBI.

3. Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan was the second most searched male celebrity after Sushant Singh Rajput.

4. Kangana Ranaut

From nepotism in film industry following Sushant Singh Rajput's death to politics, Kangana has been quite vocal about her opinions, this year. She was the 2nd most searched female celebrity.

5. Deepika Padukone

Deepika was the 3rd most searched female celebrity on the Yahoo list. Just before the release of her film Chhapaak, Deepika Padukone joined the student protests at JNU against campus violence. Her name also came up in the drug probe related to Sushant Singh Rajput's death and she was questioned by the NCB.

6. Akshay Kumar

From being on Into the Wild with Bear Grylls to courting controversy for his film Laxmmi Bomb, Akshay Kumar was in the news throughout the year. He was the 3rd most searched male celebrity on Yahoo's list.

7. Salman Khan

4th on the list of most searched male celebrities, Salman Khan hosted the 14th season of Bigg Boss.

8. Irrfan Khan

A fine and versatile actor, Irrfan Khan passed away in April, this year, leaving a huge void in the Indian film industry. His demise was mourned by fans and Bollywood fraternity.

9. Rishi Kapoor

The veteran actor passed away, this year, after a long fight with cancer.

10. Sunny Leone

A model and actor, Sunny has consisently been on the list of most searched celebrities in India. She is also pretty active on social media.

11. S. P. Balasubramaniam

The actor and music composer passed away due to cardiac respiratory attack, after testing positive for Coronavirus, at the age of 74. He had recorded over 40,000 songs in a career spanning over 5 decades and appeared as the 7th most searched male celebrity.

12. Priyanka Chopra

With several exciting projects like The White Tiger and We Can Be Heroes, in her hand, Priyanka Chopra was the 5th most searched female celebrity on the list.

13. Katrina Kaif

From Sooryavanshi and Phone Bhoot to A superhero movie, the actor has signed a lot of exciting projects during the pandemic and has been giving fitness goals to fans. She was featued as the 6th most searched female celebrity.

14. Sonu Sood

We found a real-life hero in Sonu Sood when he came forward to help lakhs of migrants and other people stranded in lockdown. He was 8th on Yahoo's list of most searched male celebrities in 2020.

15. Neha Kakkar

The singer recently tied the knot with fellow singer Rohanpreet Singh and her wedding pictures were all over the social media. She was the 7th most searched female celebrity in 2020.

16. Kanika Kapoor

The singer was in the news for allegedly not following the quarantine rules during the lockdown and putting several other celebrities at risk. She was tested positive for coronavirus.

17. Anurag Kashyap

The director faced allegations of sexual harrassment and was called for interrogation by the Mumbai police. He occupied the 9th position on the list of most searched male celebrities in 2020.

18. Allu Arjun

The Telugu superstar made headlines recently after he visited the Kunatala Waterfall in Adilabad and a large crowd gathered there flouting social-distancing norms. He was the 10th most searched male celebrity in India in 2020.

19. Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan made her debut on Instagram in March, this year, and earned 4,99,000 followers in less than a day. She also anounced her second pregnancy, recently. She was the 9th most searched female celebrity on the list.

20. Sara Ali Khan

The actor made headlines after she was called for interrogation by the NCB in relation with the Sushant Singh Rajput's case.

You can check out the list of male and female celebrities, here.