If you happened to have watched Little Things' latest season then we bet you can't deny how real (but still adorable) it was!

Dhruv and Kavya are back, but this time around things are a little more serious as they two are seen trying to navigate their way through a long-distance relationship. The show had begun back in 2016, with a plotline about their live-in relationship.

And back then, the series had a more nuanced perspective on it. It showed Dhruv and Kavya's relationship in its more nascent stages, hence things were quite lighthearted. But in season 4, the couple is seen growing up, discovering themselves while still learning how to love each other through all the maturing and personal development.

In this new season, Dhruv and Kavya learn how to talk about the 'big things' in a relationship, like end goals, personal values, and the most frightening of them all, their future together. All while being in a painful, long-distance relationship, where they're forced to look inwards and think about where their individual happiness lies as well.

So this time around the episodes are filled with uncomfortable but necessary conversations around their feelings for each other, things they disagree on and how they've ended up becoming like their own parents in some ways.

And although this is nice to watch, the pace of this season is a little too slow, the conversations are dull at times and the flashbacks make it even harder to sit through. But the ending does provide the audience with a level of satisfaction as both of them come together to finalise important life decisions!

You can watch the trailer here.

Have you watched the new season yet?