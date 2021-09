The moment we all have been waiting for is finally here! Netflix just dropped the season 4 trailer of Little Things and we just cannot keep calm.

We will see the magic of Kavya Kulkarni and Dhruv Vats once again! And, sadly for the last time.

The show revolves around a cohabiting millennial couple who navigates the ups and downs of work and modern-day relationships. In this season, they will navigate questions around commitment, ambitions and family on their final journey.

Directed by Ruchir Arun and Pranjal Dua, this romantic comedy series is slated to release on October 15th.

You can watch the trailer here:

Do we really have to say goodbye?

Note: All images are screenshots from theĀ trailer.