We recently figured that random dialogues from the show F.R.I.E.N.D.S are applicable to our socially isolated selves.

Turns out, even the theme song goes with our current situation. Well, with some minor tweaks.

Artist JC Stewart recently released a song which starts normally but then he made some changes to it and now it perfectly describes the mood of every person who is under lockdown.

If they filmed F.R.I.E.N.D.S, the lyrics would indeed be something like this.

This part hit me.

And this, I am sure, hit everyone.

This rendition is so relatable, it was picked by BBC and people are now requesting Stewart to release this as a single.

THE FUCKING CLAP MAN — jess (@ghostinzyn) April 17, 2020

release this as a single i dare you — 𝘦𝘭𝘪𝘻𝘢 𝘮𝘦𝘵 𝘢𝘳𝘪𝘢𝘯𝘢 (@ghostinliz) April 17, 2020

This is the best thing I have seen all year 😂😂 — katie jackson (@katieja40748346) April 17, 2020

Hahah this is so great — Hannah Jane Lewis (@HJLOfficial) April 17, 2020

Why is this so relatable, ugh.