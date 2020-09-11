Model and actor Poonam Pandey recently got hitched to boyfriend and film director Sam Bombay. The couple took to Instagram to share glimpses of their ceremony:

The couple was spotted twinning in shades of ink-blue with undertones of dusty gold embroidery.

From the looks of it and due to the lockdown, the couple seemed to have an intimate wedding.

Sam also shared what looks like a pre-wedding ceremony picture with the caption, "Mr. & Mrs. Bombay".

A few months ago, the couple got engaged during the lockdown, in July.

The couple has been quite open about their PDA on social media:

Here's wishing them a happy married life.