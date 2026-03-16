The biggest flex sometimes in life is not being famous or having money or followers; but rather showing up and working hard.

Yup, it is as simple as that!

Currently, there is a young man by the name of Bittu Tabahi from a small town in Madhya Pradesh, Biaora, who took it upon himself to rid the heavily polluted Ajnar River of its many pollutants and debris and will only use his hands to do so, along with a few other tools.

Aura farming is at its peak, brothers!

His efforts have gone viral on the Internet and many people are calling him a “real hero” and an “inspiration to the nation”.

What makes this story so unique is that Bittu’s journey started not filled with tons of praise, but instead with doubt.

Now isn’t that the plot for every Zoya Akhtar’s hit?

Bro’s life is truly cinema.

“People Doubt Me Cleaning This River”

In his now famous viral video post, Bittu states there are several people who tried to dissuade him from cleaning this river.

According to Bittu, many people claimed that there was not enough clean water in the river or that the river was filled with trash, plastics and algae and decomposing waste and would be next to impossible to clean and how there were only a few places where they could actually see the water cover due to all of the trash in the river.

But bro loves challenges, and his effort that followed shows!

Numerous people apparently found the concept of a single individual effectively clearing such an extensive rubbish pile to be humorous. However, Bittu preferred not to challenge this perception and convinced himself that he would continue with this venture.

Flex of the nation!

What Was Once a Sea of Trash

He was able to demonstrate the drastic visual difference that existed between prior photographs of the river before beginning the cleaning process.

The photos depict an almost unrecognizable river prior to the clean-up process.

There are various plastic products floating on top of the water, large areas of green algae are covering the surface of the water, and many large bags of trash can be found on either side of the bank.

In fact, the pollution was so extensive in some areas that the water was practically less visible due to the thick layer of trash and mud that covered the water’s surface.

This river was visually more like open dumping sites rather than rivers.

This was the particular problem that Bittu decided to fix.

And bro, Bittu pulled the most iconic “I can fix him” of the century!

Numerous Hours of Strenuous Handwork

Bittu began cleaning trash from the river on the 26th of January after walking into the water. At first, he had the help of a few friends, but eventually he was forced to continue working by himself. He did this by walking into the water and pulling out as many plastic bags, bottles, and algae as possible and gathering the items he had pulled from the river and the banks. Bittu worked methodically for many weeks until he was finished cleaning this river.

The Initial Shot of the River Looks Nearly Unbelievable.

And then Bittu flipped the script.

The water is now very clear with bright sea greens, reflecting both the sky and trees that surround it. Now the river has gone back to being calm and fresh and to looking complete like one of nature’s creations.

A large number of commenters have said that if you looked at the river without any context you would think it was somewhere other than India.

A comment that has gone viral is:

“I can believe this is a river from another country. I can’t even believe it’s from the same place that Bittu cleaned.”

The waste that was cleaned by him is now sitting piled along the edges of the river so you can see just how much waste there was that accumulated. YIKES!

So yeah, literally everybody with an internet connection is in love with this video!

Social Media to Bittu, “A True Hero”

Hundreds of people have reddi-fied the comment section by leaving a string of hearts and pure admiration for the guy!

One comment states:

“Way to go bro. Massive respect. This is the type of transformation we need.”

Another comment simply says:

“W.”

And there are many other commenters referring to Bittu as a true hero and inspiration. And boy do we agree!

A common comment refers to Bittu by saying he is:

“A true hero and an inspiration 💪.”

Another commenter has said that Bittu really needs some recognition and an award for this.

Laao bhai ka “Aura farmer of the year” award.

The Internet is Raising A Major Issue

While many of the comments appreciating Bittu’s hard work, the overall message of the video is one about environmental responsibility.

Many commenters pointed out that keeping rivers clean is not only Bittu’s job.

“A 20 year old can clean this river, why can’t we stop littering it?”

Asking, “Who put all that trash there?” was a frank, obvious and important question that many viewers agree with.

Because pollution of rivers does not happen all of a sudden. Pollution occurs gradually, through the daily activities of people like, say, dumping trash in rivers, throwing plastic into rivers, and not listening to the results of these activities.

Most Agree – Public Behaviour Is The Real Issue

In addition to his good work, many commenters felt that the public also shares in the responsibility of keeping rivers clean.

“Keeping rivers clean is the responsibility of the public, along with the government. People throw trash in rivers daily.”

One other user elaborated on this, stating, “Good Job bhai, but, tomorrow the river will most likely have more trash; The real issue is the mindset of people.”

This comment starts to change the tone of the conversation from blaming others for trashing rivers, to actual behaviour-related issues.

Bittu started this small project by himself, but the work he does is having an incredibly positive impact all around the world.

The story of Bittu represents a powerful concept; meaningful change begins with an individual.

Instead of waiting for someone to come along and fix the problem, he decided to just do it himself.

And in doing so, he has started a much larger conversation about the need for individuals to be responsible for the environment.

Bittu is a true blu hero and we adore him for it!