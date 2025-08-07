Rajinikanth’s ‘Coolie’ hasn’t even landed in theatres yet, but the internet already looks like a Thalaivar fan club meetup. When director Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed he spent two full years obsessed over just the interval block, fans knew they were in for something wild. Imagine someone marinating one scene for two years, chef’s kiss or what? Here’s the lowdown on why this particular moment is making everyone hit “Refresh” on release dates.

1. The Interval Block: Not Your Regular Chai Break!

Let’s get it out there, this isn’t just any interval. Lokesh Kanagaraj straight-up confessed it took two years to plan and set up just this part of ‘Coolie’. That means while most of us were binge-watching pandemic shows and trying new Dalgona recipes, these folks were working on making your popcorn break legendary. The hype? Unreal. Lokesh is counting down the minutes till he sees your jaw drop in theatres.

Image courtesy India Today

2. Rajini Says “Thalapathi Vibes”, and We Say: Take Our Money!

You know it’s a big deal when Rajinikanth himself says ‘Coolie’ is giving him major ‘Thalapathi’ feels. For the Gen Zs and ‘90s kids alike, ‘Thalapathi’ sits somewhere between ‘childhood nostalgia’ and ‘absolute GOAT status’ in Kollywood. So, to have Thalaivar compare his new look to that iconic role? Goosebumps, boss. Expectations, officially through the roof.

Image courtesy Filmibeat Tamil

3. BTS Grind: When ‘Dedication’ Is an Understatement

Behind all the swag and signature Rajini style, there’s sweat, stress, and a whole lot of brainstorming. Lokesh Kanagaraj hasn’t just spoken about the significance; he’s lived it, planning and plotting with Thalaivar for two years for that one legendary moment. The patience, people! This isn’t just filmmaking; it’s borderline obsession, and we’re here for it. You gotta respect a crew that’s this hungry for goosebumps.

Image courtesy Hindustan Times

Conclusion: The Buildup Is Real, and So Is Our FOMO

‘Coolie’ is shaping up to be not just a movie, but a full-blown moment. Two years spent masterminding one scene says one thing: Lokesh and Rajini aren’t serving us just another masala flick, they’re throwing down a cinematic gauntlet. Ready or not, the interval block is coming for all your feels. Are you hyped for ‘Coolie’ or what?