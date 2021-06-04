Before we start, I hope you've all seen the trailer for the new Loki series. If you haven't, you can check it out here:

Now, if you are not that much into comics and your love for the character stems from the MCU, then you didn't think much of photos like this:

Why is Loki dressed like he's up for the US Presidential election? Well, its because he is.

The show is expected to deep into the comic lore and bring out a few versions of Loki. Last we saw Loki, he took off with the Tessaract, giving birth to a bunch of alternate timelines.

And while the Time Keepers get him to fix his mistakes and deal with the different branches of reality, the God of Mischief is bound to cross different versions of him. And not all Lokis will necessarily be played by Tom Hiddleston.

So let's take a look at all the Loki 'variants' that we might get to see on the show.

1. Lady Loki

That woman you probably think is Black Widow is most likely just Lady Loki.

The God of Mischief had once stolen the body meant for Lady Sif and went on to do typical Loki things in that body, like lying and manipulating Thor and the rest of the Avengers. In 2014's Loki: Agent of Asgard, he shapeshifted into a woman.

Many fans believe that actress Sophia Di Martino will be playing the role of Lady Loki after spotting her on set with Loki's green and golden costume.

2. President Loki

The character first appeared in Marvel Comics miniseries Vote Loki. But since our Loki (the one who escaped) is with the Time Keepers, and President Loki is seen threatened by Sakaarian scrappers in the trailer, it could be suggesting that this Loki is a variant from an alternate timeline. He's more fun and topical than the rest of the Lokis.

3. King Loki

King Loki sits on the throne of Asgard and is responsible for the extinction of humankind. All his evil plans actually come to fruition and he is basically unbeatable. That said, he does encounter his younger self when he goes back in time to kill Odin and defeat Thor. At one point, Loki even imprisons himself in the comics.

Loki: Agent of Asgard is a great story with a lot of time travel. And with the show adapting time travel as the main plot of the show, it's very likely that King Loki will appear at some point.

4. Kid Loki

This Loki, in the comics, tricks Hela, the Goddess of Death to remove his name from her book. So following his death, he comes back as Kid Loki with no memory of his former self. And while kid Loki tries to use his powers of trickery to do good, Asgardians just don't trust him.

5. Loki, the God of Heroism and Truth

In Loki: Agent of Asgard, our hero's morality was inverted. Basically, all the good guys became bad and all the bad guys became good. Loki became the God of Heroism and Truth. As a matter of fact, he became worthy enough to lift Mjolnir.

6. Human Loki

Much like he did with Thor, Odin had once banished Loki from Asgard and relieved him of all his powers. But as a sorcerer, Loki was less dependant on his God powers to operate. In fact, he did quite well on Earth. He still had a plethora of powers independent of Odin.

It'll be interesting to see which one of his many avatars we will get to see on the series. Loki will premiere on Disney+Hotstar on the 9th of June.