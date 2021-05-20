Marvel's latest show, Loki is a gift that keeps on giving. While every single trailer they've put out has left us in awe, this one takes the cake.

In the new trailer, we finally meet the orange clock that promises to be an exciting character, Miss Minutes. She asks Loki to settle down as he awaits trail the Time Variance Authority.

We also get a look inside TVA, which looks like your everyday government office TBH, with a hint of violence.

Rumour has it that the voice of Miss Minutes is given by Tara Strong, the same actor who voiced Bubbles in The Powerpuff Girls. We've come a long way indeed.

Watch the trailer here:

Twitter is obviously in love with this new character, but things did get weird on the internet:

Miss minutes is going to be pissing loki off for the whole show and i am here for it pic.twitter.com/liHbVuLlMN — kea | ⊗✪✵⎊ (@GoldenxHabit) May 18, 2021

miss minutes and the grandmaster would be besties pic.twitter.com/98Y7luKMcf — Beb loves Loki (@hometoharryx) May 19, 2021

everyone thank miss minutes for shirtless loki content pic.twitter.com/vz5QMOHu1i — zoe ४ lucifer 8 days (@scarIetIoki) May 18, 2021

Congrats to Miss Minutes for winning Hottest Milf at the #MTVAwards! 🌟 pic.twitter.com/LmJfhtPeQD — aubrey- layout jail (@Iokiwinter) May 17, 2021

the category is cilfs(clocks i would like to fuck) pic.twitter.com/f6s4lJcTOJ — bee/elise ‎✪ MISS MINUTES STAN ERA (@bxckydanvers) May 19, 2021

because she obviously is — steve || xmen era (@_aethermain) May 13, 2021

That escalated quickly. We can't wait to watch the show which is set to premiere on Wednesday, June 9, with its first episode streaming on Disney+Hotstar.





All images are screenshots from the trailer unless mentioned otherwise.