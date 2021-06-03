The new trailer of Marvel's Loki is out and the countdown has officially begun. One of the most awaited series of the year, Loki has us looking forward to an action-packed ride.

After creating new branches of reality, Loki has been asked by the Temporal Variance Authority to do some damage control. And we all know how great he is at working in a team?

With some stunning new visuals, it is a fact that Marvel has left no stone unturned with this show.

Watch the full trailer here:

Loki is all set to begin streaming on Disney+Hotstar on the 9th of June.





All images are screenshots from the trailer.