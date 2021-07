Hyderabad is considered as the city of royals. The life of its super-rich people displaying opulence is proof.

Allu Arjun, the Telugu actor has an opulent home in Hyderabad.

It's apparently worth ₹100 crore.

The kitchen.

The living room.

Their son Ayaan's room is a combination of white and pastel blue walls with colourful decor elements.

This pool was gifted by Allu's father to his son Ayaan.

Just another corner of their beautiful villa in the Jubilee Hills.

The lawns.

The dining area.

The minimalistic yet lavish decor for this massive 8,000 sq ft house is unique and leaves everyone fascinated.