If you've been waiting to see Rajkummar Rao back in action, because well who can get enough of him, then there is great news. Rajkummar Rao starrer Ludo is all set to release on Netflix.

Directed by Anurag Basu, Ludo is one of the 17 new titles releasing on Netflix. An anthology, it also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan, Sanya Malhotra, and Fatima Sana Shaikh.

Originally supposed to release on April 24, Ludo is one of the many films to now release directly on an OTT platform. The final release date of the film is yet to be announced.