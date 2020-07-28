If you, like almost every person with a Netflix account (and then some), have binge-watched the reality show Indian Matchmaking, then it's obvious that you have a lot of questions.

And while searching on social media may have given you some of the answers, Netflix is finally giving you all the answers.

Because the cast of Indian Matchmaking is all set to come together for a catch-up, hosted by YouTuber Dolly Singh.

Was Nadia really ghosted by Vinay? Is Aparna actually 'stubborn'? And did any of them find the perfect match?

All these questions and more will be answered in the special catch-up episode releasing tomorrow, on Netflix India's YouTube Channel, at 12 pm. You can see the teaser here:

All images are screenshots from the trailer, unless specified otherwise.