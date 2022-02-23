Everything the world is doing right now, is something Bobby Deol has done ages ago. If you look out, arduously, for proofs regarding that you definitely won't be disappointed. At this point, we aren't even surprised. We have, wholeheartedly, accepted that it's Lord Bobby's world and we are just living in it.

via GIPHY

And anything is possible for him. ANYTHING! 

What? You still doubt that? Then you have to look at this clip from the film Players, shared by the Twitter account Bobbywood, where Bobby's character, unaided but brilliantly, deceived a Russian troop. 

If that isn't impressive, I don't know what is. And Twitter users totally agree to that. 

We believe in Lord Bobby supremacy. 