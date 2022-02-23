Everything the world is doing right now, is something Bobby Deol has done ages ago. If you look out, arduously, for proofs regarding that you definitely won't be disappointed. At this point, we aren't even surprised. We have, wholeheartedly, accepted that it's Lord Bobby's world and we are just living in it.
And anything is possible for him. ANYTHING!
What? You still doubt that? Then you have to look at this clip from the film Players, shared by the Twitter account Bobbywood, where Bobby's character, unaided but brilliantly, deceived a Russian troop.
If that isn't impressive, I don't know what is. And Twitter users totally agree to that.
February 23, 2022
Russian army to lord Bobby 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4OisqkDp5Z— Sumit💀 (@Sumit54277289) February 23, 2022
Ultra modern gadget, yet remote has to be pointed towards the direction. Indian remote.— Anand Shukla (@ElixirAnand) February 23, 2022
There is always a Bobby clip relevant as per the current affairs— Abhishek Raj (@abhishek24) February 22, 2022
Bobby to Russian army : pic.twitter.com/N4MXsSRrgc— Sam (@Sameer4Yo) February 22, 2022
Ukrainian troops are looking for King Bobby— Muhammad Omer Sheikh (@umers77) February 23, 2022
(((Naiyo Naiyo))) intensifies.— Kushal Gupta (@KushalG97911040) February 23, 2022
Bobby has always been ahead of time— Mr.Bondoo7 (@gani1909) February 22, 2022
Where is he now? Ukraine needs him. #BringBackLordBobby— Bum ☭ (@Psycrypt) February 23, 2022
Only Captain Bichoo can save Ukraine now 😄— V 🗝️ (@FVRH4N) February 22, 2022
We believe in Lord Bobby supremacy.