Everything the world is doing right now, is something Bobby Deol has done ages ago. If you look out, arduously, for proofs regarding that you definitely won't be disappointed. At this point, we aren't even surprised. We have, wholeheartedly, accepted that it's Lord Bobby's world and we are just living in it.

And anything is possible for him. ANYTHING!

What? You still doubt that? Then you have to look at this clip from the film Players, shared by the Twitter account Bobbywood, where Bobby's character, unaided but brilliantly, deceived a Russian troop.

Throwback to the time when Lord Bobby singlehandedly deceived the Russian Army pic.twitter.com/jQJ0bR0dRF — Bobbywood (@Bobbywood_) February 22, 2022

If that isn't impressive, I don't know what is. And Twitter users totally agree to that.

Russian army to lord Bobby 🙏 pic.twitter.com/4OisqkDp5Z — Sumit💀 (@Sumit54277289) February 23, 2022

Ultra modern gadget, yet remote has to be pointed towards the direction. Indian remote. — Anand Shukla (@ElixirAnand) February 23, 2022

There is always a Bobby clip relevant as per the current affairs — Abhishek Raj (@abhishek24) February 22, 2022

Bobby to Russian army : pic.twitter.com/N4MXsSRrgc — Sam (@Sameer4Yo) February 22, 2022

Ukrainian troops are looking for King Bobby — Muhammad Omer Sheikh (@umers77) February 23, 2022

(((Naiyo Naiyo))) intensifies. — Kushal Gupta (@KushalG97911040) February 23, 2022

Bobbo > Nato. — Aditya Labhe (@adi_mera_naam) February 22, 2022

Bobby has always been ahead of time — Mr.Bondoo7 (@gani1909) February 22, 2022

Where is he now? Ukraine needs him. #BringBackLordBobby — Bum ☭ (@Psycrypt) February 23, 2022

Only Captain Bichoo can save Ukraine now 😄 — V 🗝️ (@FVRH4N) February 22, 2022

We believe in Lord Bobby supremacy.