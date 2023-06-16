Andrés Muschietti’s The Flash has hit theatres worldwide. The film starring Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, and Michael Shannon, among others, is going viral on desi Twitter, but not for the reason you’d expect. In the newly released film from the DC Universe, netizens have spotted a poster of Lord Hanuman in Barry Allen’s room.
Naturally, the poster has caught attention, and people are contemplating the possible reference.
Flash’s major superpower lies in his superhuman speed. Many believe that this aspect of his abilities may have drawn inspiration from Lord Hanuman. Others also think it could very well be a marketing gimmick to tap the Indian audience.
What do you think of this?