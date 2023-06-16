Andrés Muschietti’s The Flash has hit theatres worldwide. The film starring Ezra Miller, Sasha Calle, and Michael Shannon, among others, is going viral on desi Twitter, but not for the reason you’d expect. In the newly released film from the DC Universe, netizens have spotted a poster of Lord Hanuman in Barry Allen’s room.

Naturally, the poster has caught attention, and people are contemplating the possible reference.

In the #Flash movie, Barry Allen has a picture of Lord Hanuman in his room. Anyone knows the reason or reference?#TheFlashMovie #DCFC pic.twitter.com/kg7753XN1b — Jatin Sapra (@jatinsapra) June 15, 2023

I don't know how to describe this..

But if i am not wrong i saw lord Hanuman in flash movie😳#JaiShreeRam pic.twitter.com/droKZIs5rm — Loki👑 (@AlexDaniel274) June 15, 2023

I still wonder, How did the Hanuman Poster Manage to Get inside Barry’s Room?! #TheFlash pic.twitter.com/lWTv7zIOnh — C’v (@anonymous_cv) June 16, 2023

Okay quality aside, are we gonna talk about why Barry has a Hanuman poster in his room in the Flash movie? — The Raven (@ShubhankarSinh) June 15, 2023

Flash’s major superpower lies in his superhuman speed. Many believe that this aspect of his abilities may have drawn inspiration from Lord Hanuman. Others also think it could very well be a marketing gimmick to tap the Indian audience.

Maybe lord hanuman flash ki inspiration emo way of fly and speed… — KCPD (@costa_kurrodu) June 15, 2023

Yes…jis Hawa me Barry Daudta hai…pata hai na usko Pawan bolte hain….aur Friction Kam ho to PawanPutra ko Manaa ke rakhna to padega Naa !!

Subscribe for more… — Bayzoo Bawra (@BayzooBawra) June 15, 2023

Only to attract indian audiences. https://t.co/2POoBwRsIZ — Pratosh Raut (@pratosh_raut) June 15, 2023

Because he's a sprinter, which is a harbinger of what he would become. Furthermore, Vayu, the Wind God and Haruman's father, possesses the same ability that the Scarlet Speedster possesses: aerokinesis. pic.twitter.com/v3WkzSHpvI — XENO Kandah – Time Warrior (@CaioHenriqueY) June 15, 2023

What do you think of this?