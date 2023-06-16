Bigg Boss OTT, the television series which brewed hot drama and massive fights last season, is coming with another season.

The second season, which will be hosted by none other than bhaijaan, will stream on Jio Cinema from June 17, 2023.

Credits: 91 Mobiles

For the first time ever, the show has given a sneak peek of all the contestants, before the show gets aired, and trust us, the list looks quite promising! Let’s take a look at the list of contestants, shall we?

1. Puneet Superstar

The social media star, who rose to fame with his viral video where he shouted loudly while riding a pillion on a bike, is marking his reality television show debut.

2. Aaliya Siddiqui

Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s estranged wife would also mark her television debut on the show. She has been in the news for the past few months due to her marital tiffs with her former actor-husband.

3. Akanksha Puri

Known for her roles in popular shows like Vighnaharta Ganesh, Mika Di Vohti and CID, the television actor will also be seen in the show. She was also in the news when she was dating Bigg Boss 13 finalist, Paras Chhabra.

4. Falaq Naazz

The actor was in the news, earlier this year, as she defended her actor-brother, Sheezan Khan, who was accused of abetment to Tunisha Sharma’s suicide. She will soon be seen in the iconic house.

5. Bebika Dhruve

Known for her stint as Devika Oberoi in the famous show Bhagyalakshmi, she took the decision for entering the show after consulting an astrologer, as per her intro.

6. Jiya Shankar

The Meri Hanikarak Biwi actor is all set to enter the BB house with her unfiltered version.

7. Manisha Rani

This digital creator and dancer will make an appearance on the show to make everyone fall for her in the house.

8 & 9. Palak Purswani & Avinash Sachdev

These former love birds were reportedly the first confirmed contestants who would appear on the show.

Credits: TOI

10. Abhishek Malhan

Also known as Fukra Insaan, this popular gamer, with over eight million subscribers, will be entering the show.

11. Kevin Almasifar

This social media star, who was a participant in the Splitsvilla X3, was also approached for the show and he’d ready to be trapped inside the iconic house.

12. Anjali Arora

The actor, who rose to fame with her dance video on Kacha Badaam on social media, will also be participating in the show. She was last seen in the reality show Lock Upp.

We are quite excited to see what this brand-new season holds in store for us!