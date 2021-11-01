Okay, firstly, Aaj Din Chadheya, from Love Aaj Kal, gives you a whole lot of a vibe every time you listen to it. The song just hits the right nerve when you are sad.

Twitter, like always, surprises us, and this post is the greatest twist you could ask for.

So, it all started with this Tweet. Someone commented on this song, how he missed his girlfriend and 7 years of relationship.

If you look closely, you'll see the twist here.

pls this has to be the greatest plot twist, bollywood could never. 😭😭😭😭😭😭 pic.twitter.com/8mXN3crzws — 🌻 (@muuneeba) October 31, 2021

Still couldn't figure out? Well, the guy who was in the 7 years relationship is not Rahul but Gwmsrang.

Twitteratis has investigated the story, and they have a lot to say about it. Many think it's the same person, and others are just intrigued by this twist.



Same log hain 🤣🤣 — 𝓙𝓪𝓷𝓷𝓪𝓽 ✰ (@LochaAUlfatt) November 1, 2021

But like the guy who was in the 7 years relationship is not even Rahul? — MJ (@shymeowboo) October 31, 2021

Kahaani Gwmsrang ki hai, neha ka pata Rahul ko hai? Ye kaisa maajra hai? — Mercy (@HaveMursiOnMe) October 31, 2021

One teenie bit question tho .. original comment kisi Gwas.. ka Hai .. Neha ka reply Rahul Jain krrha Hai .. ?!

Or probably gwas.. n Rahul r the same guy ?! — •Sa•Fa• (@Sab0_169) October 31, 2021

Kuch locha hy boss, original comment is not from Rahul —- I guess both (or may be all three including neha’s) accounts are being run by same guy and he forgot to switch back too without interacton. 🤦🏻‍♂️ rookie mistake.. — Sajid Mahmood (@SajidMhmod) October 31, 2021

Plot twist neha name is so popular in india that she is everyone ex gf for after being in 7 year of relationship. — Ahmed kh (@PromaxAhmed) October 31, 2021

plss this can't be real — los̷er | iraj aylin fiz maryam month (@samewrr) October 31, 2021

Regaradless of it's real or not, it such an amazing story. Packed with emotions. So, I'm gonna believe thet its real. — Ali Azmat (@AliAzma40507641) October 31, 2021

They better get together. — حسن (@malang_party) October 31, 2021

ok but why’d he reply to rahul 😭😭😭 — dia 🦋 (@mdmahoe) November 1, 2021

Hahahaha oh damn 😂 — Acha Waqt 🎉 (@roohafzaah) November 1, 2021

Wait wait wait

The guy who commented first was someone else and that rahul guy was someone else too wtf 😂😭 — Usman Sheikh (@its_usman92) October 31, 2021

This could surely be a Bollywood movie.