How far will you go for love? A question put forth in the latest trailer of the film, Love Hostel, based on the trope of "not your ordinary love story". Written and directed by Shanker Raman, the film is set against the backdrop of North India, where a spirited young couple is on a run.

Starring Vikrant Massey and Sanya Malhotra, as star-crossed lovers, the trailer gives a peek into Jyoti's (Sanya Malhotra) murderous family. We will see if they find their fairy-tale ending after navigating through power, money and a lot of bloodshed.

While speaking of about he chose the star cast, the director told IANS that the lead pair was an "easy choice".

Sanya and Vikrant were an easy choice. Their body of work speaks volumes. More importantly, they loved the script. It is always a pleasure to work with actors who love the written word.

- Shanker Raman to IANS

Bobby Deol, who’ll return to the screen after his appearance in Ashram, is introduced as Dagar, a ruthless mercenary on a hunt for run-away couples. As the trailer proceeds, we see him cold-bloodedly killing dwellers of a love-hostel.

Checkout the trailer here:

The Shah Rukh Khan-backed crime-thriller is slated to release on February 25, 2022, on ZEE5.

All images are screenshots from the trailer on YouTube.