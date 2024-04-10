Back in 2010, Dibakar Banerjee broke the conventional norms of storytelling with ‘Love Sex Aur Dhokha‘, and its found footage drama exploring three different stories. Its compelling themes weaved intelligently across the interconnected plots won massive appreciation. It’s been 14 years, and the director is returning with the sequel LSD 2: Love, Sex Aur Dhokha 2, featuring Mouni Roy, Tusshar Kapoor, Swastika Mukherjee, and Nimrit Ahluwalia.

The teaser for the film was released a couple of days back, and, with its unconventional frames and compelling setting involving Indian reality shows and conversations around digital space and influencer culture, the movie looks exceedingly tempting.

The trippy visuals coupled with explicit imageries and absolutely random shots evoke a strange delight. Like, you’re confused with the chaos but also very fascinated by it. That’s what the reception of the teaser has been as well. One section of audience wonders if this is some extended April Fool’s Prank and not the film’s teaser, and there’s yet another who is very impressed by the seemingly unapologetic take on modern society drama.

From the pre-release glimpses and as the director has himself acknowledged, the movie promises to deliver a brutally blunt job of depicting the uncomfortable realities of life. Talking about the film, Banerjee has said, “Making LSD and not showing the truth is not possible. So, while making LSD 2, we portrayed the same truth, an authentic picture of life that we see all around us. But, these days, instead of believing the truth, the fashion of ignoring the truth has increased.”

The film will release on 19 April 2024. Honestly, the way the teaser has been chopped and edited, it’s done a pretty awesome job at raising the excitement bar, if not the franchise name itself. But one thing’s for sure, if there is someone who can pull off a gold comedy like Khosla Ka Ghosla and another bold movie like LSD, it’s none other than Dibakar Banerjee.

All the screenshots have been taken from the teaser. You can watch it here.