If you, like us binged watched Netflix's new show, Emily In Paris over the weekend, then we're sure that other than the captivating beauty of the french city there's a certain 'French neighbour' who would've totally caught your attention.

This French neighbour cum chef, Gabriel who had some seriously good looks and a whole lot of flirtatious energy was played by Lucas Bravo.

Bravo, who is a 32-year-old French actor and model (shocker) has worked in several French movies and series before he mesmerized us with his charming looks in Emily In Paris.

Just like the theme of the show, Lucas loves travelling and has travelled a lot as a child because his dad was a soccer player whose career took him all over Europe. Even recently, this gorgeous specimen relocated to Fountainebleau, a small town in the countryside, which he considers the forest and even grew his hair.

Moreover, just like his on-screen character who cooks some killer omelettes, Lucas too knows how to cook really well and why not? He was a Sous Chef.

I was a sous chef in a restaurant a few years ago. When I first got the scripts, I was like, 'Oh, wow, this is definitely for me, I'm definitely going to use these skills.

Also, if all of this information about our new crush was not enough, he shared some deets about his personal life with Glamour magazine that will totally make every girl jump with happiness. If you're in a relationship (or wish to be in one) with this hottie, there will be a lot of communication and a lot of talking.

I like communication. It’s the basis of everything. Don’t be afraid or assume how the other person will take it. I don’t like when there is an elephant in the room and the person chooses to just run away or slam the door or sit in a corner with their baby face on.

Moreover, Lucas himself announced that he's totally single. Hallelujah!

He is currently filming Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris opposite The Crown’s Lesley Manville and we can't wait to see more of this beautiful man.