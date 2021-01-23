Last year, singer Lucky Ali helped us deal with lockdown blues by sharing an unplugged version of his song O Sanam and taking us back to the age when music was actually melodious.

And now, Lucky Ali is well on his way to make 2021 great again. Because, after promoting the track for the last few days, and giving us a glimpse of the video, Lucky Ali has finally released his new song, Sayyaah.

And it's everything you'd expect from a Lucky Ali song and more. Shot in Goa, the video leaves you smiling, while the song in itself, is the perfect reminder of why Lucky Ali is one in a million.

You can listen to the complete song here:

All images are screenshots from the video.