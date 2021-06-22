You know Lucky Ali is a gift that never stops giving. And, honestly, we wouldn't want it any other way.

Last year, he made our pandemic musical by coming out with an unplugged rendition of 'O Sanam'. And, oh boy, how much did we love that?

But wait, there's more good music in store for us because he has come out with another new song for us to sing along all day.

He took to Instagram to share about his latest song named 'Reh na sake' and the journey that went into it.



Reh na sake is about the impermanence of thing. Looking within to understand silence amidst all the noise outside.

In his post, he also mentioned that the song is made in collaboration with some really talented musicians from Goa.

Needless to say, fans are already in love with it and have shared their excitement in the comment section.

You can check out the post here.

And, you can check out the whole song here.

Alexa, play 'Reh Na Sake' on repeat, please.