Long before 'indie music' became everyone's go-to genre, we had singer and songwriter Lucky Ali redefining Indipop for us. Lucky Ali's songs were intrinsic to our childhood and even today, the magic he creates with his music can't be described in words.

Ali, who continues to tour and perform at concerts, recently shared a Vlog of behind-the-scenes footage from his tour in Hyderabad and Bangalore earlier this year.

The Vlog features Ali's bandmates and producers, along with shots of his performances and emotional fans. And it's a warm, nostalgic-fuelled ride.

After all, were you even a 90s kid, if you did not dream of attending a Lucky Ali concert, at least once?

You can watch the complete vlog here:

All images are screenshots from the vlog.