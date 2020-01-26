There are some songs you come across in your life that will make you bitter cry no matter how many times you listen to it.

The emotional value, the lyrics and the tune just makes you relate to the particular sentiment that the song wants to convey way too deeply.

One such song is Luka Chuppi from the movie Rang De Basanti.

As a movie, this masterpiece by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra churned a hurricane of emotions, especially among the youth.

The characters and their frustration with the system is something that related to all of us on another level.

In fact, I remember being in my teens when I watched the movie and it completely brought out the patriot in me.

But, as a person who lives alone, Luka Chuppi always reminds me of my parents. It suddenly makes me miss my parents.



It was a song that gave an insight into the life of a mother (Waheeda Rehman) who was dealing with the loss of her only son (R. Madhavan).

Prasoon Joshi's lyrics portrayed an innocent relationship between a mother and a son which pretty much is a universal feeling.

Luka Chuppi Bahut Huyi

Saamne Aa Ja Naa

Kahan Kahan Dhoondha Tujhe

Thak Gayi Hai Ab Teri Maa

While the mother awaits her son to come back home, the son assures her that she shouldn't worry about him anymore because he has found a better place for himself.

Kya Bataoon Maa Kahan Hoon Main

Yahan Udney Ko Mere Khula Aasmaan Hai

Tere Kisson Jaisa Bhola Salona

Jahan Hain Yahan Sapno Vala

Meri Patang Ho Befikar Udd Rahi Hai Maa

Dor Koi Loote Nahin Beech Se Kaate Na

In addition to that, A.R. Rahman's & Lata Mangeshkar's magical voices made the entire essence of this song even more passionate.

The video of the song in itself takes you on an emotional ride where the characters of the movie ( Aamir Khan, Siddharth Narayan, Sharman Joshi, Kunal Kapoor and Soha Ali Khan) are trying to cope up with loss of their friend.

But honestly, the most heartbreaking part about the song is seeing Waheeda Rehman's grief. Her picturization of a mother losing her child is something no one ever wishes to witness in their lifetime.

You can listen to it here.

All the pictures are sourced from YouTube.