The teaser for Lust Stories 2 is here and, needless to mention, the season promises a stellar cast and crucial plotlines that discusses some hush-hush topics.

The teaser showcases some adorable relationships and bonds with a dash of humor, through female perspectives.

The brand-new season features Neena Gupta, Kajol, Kumud Mishra, Vijay Varma, Amruta Subhash, Tamannaah Bhatia, Mrunal Thakur, Angad Bedi and Tillotama Shome.

Just like the cast, the anthology’s list of directors seems to be promising too. Directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, R. Balki, Konkona Sen Sharma and Sujoy Ghosh, the plotlines explore fearless yet interesting topics.

