Even the most generic of the things surrounding Bollywood celebs entice us. You'd scarcely enter that one room that necessitates a great deal of effort, yet the same space suddenly appears alluring when it belongs to a Bollywood celebrity. Yes, you guessed it right. Today we've brought the compilation of the B-Town celebs' kitchens that shine with opulence.

1. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

What immediately draws us to Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja's kitchen is the immaculate organisation and enough natural light. The sheer sliders on the cabinet will enable you to choose the right jar without the hassle of juggling between them. Why not get inspired by Sonam's kitchen and install a window near the sink so you can have a peek outside while doing the chores?

2. Priyanka Chopra Jonas

Priyanka Chopra showed us around her modern kitchen gathering while sipping hot tea in an exclusive interview with Anupama Chopra. The stainless steel finish on nearly all appliances stands out against the backdrop of a sturdy white kitchen station. The barbecue grill-like structure also has a flame setup underneath which can be used to heat up or prepare a simple meal.

3. Alia Bhatt

Alia Bhatt’s kitchen is pretty and something that would entice you more would be fridge magnets. The big fridge lists all of Alia Bhatt's favourite dishes, from breakfast to lunch, supper, and even dessert. The kitchen also has a window above the sink. Alia's kitchen is mostly white which also suggests that she ain't that clumsy.

4. Sussane Khan

If you want to draw some inspiration from a sophisticated, stylish, elite, and stunning kitchen, it would be Sussane Khan's. Dressed entirely in white, with high grey chairs to contrast with the black granite floor, her kitchen is proof of her specialty in interior design.

5. Dia Mirza

Mirza, who spoke to The Quint about her newly remodelled home, believes in a green, sustainable theme for her home and kitchen. Only sustainable products are used in the kitchen, including glass bottles (which have a DIY jute-rope carrier), and old-school ceramic jars, among other things.

6. Kartik Aaryan

Kartika Aaryan was also seen doing some chores. In this video that he shared on Instagram, he can be seen doing the dishes. For these monotonous tasks, we might take a cue from him and listen to some upbeat music.

7. Katrina Kaif

During her quarantine, Katrina Kaif has been very active on social media. Katrina has been discussing with her how she does housework in the absence of help, from sweeping the house to washing the dishes. The actress is seen in this video giving advice on how to properly wash dishes.

8. Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan was the last guest on David Letterman's Netflix talk show , and the superstar was seen preparing supper for his wife Gauri and the guest David.

9. Suniel Shetty

Suniel Shetty entered his kitchen as well. However, he needed a few tips from his wife, Mana Shetty, to master the dish. Keep an eye out for his fluffy Corgi as well.

10. Sidharth Malhotra



Sidharth Malhotra , one of the few Bollywood celebrities to enter the kitchen, shows us how to prepare delectable butter garlic prawns in a quick video. While the oil bursts and startles him, the ultimate result appears to be quite tasty.

11. Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora, a fitness fanatic, was in the kitchen preparing an afternoon meal for herself. Her stew was served with toasted bread, which her friend Rashmi had given her. During these times, she also urges everyone to take up cooking.

I guess it's time to ramp up mine.