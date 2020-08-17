Sushant Singh Rajput immotalised MS Dhoni, and that's saying something considering Dhoni is already immortal, in ways more than one. 

Sushant played him in his biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story when Mahi was still playing and one of the most relevant figures in the country. 

The responsibility was huge and Sushant carried it out with full dedication and attention to details. Sometimes, it was almost surreal.

Which reminds us of the 2011 World Cup final scene from the movie, where he got the nuances...perfectly. That's the only word to use here. 

A side-by-side comparison of the scene and what actually happened in those 5 seconds before Dhoni won India the World Cup show you the same.

From fixing the helmet, to playing the shot. From looking at the ball as it flew across the field, to hugging Yuvraj. Everything is: Exactly. The. Same. 

With Sushant's demise and Dhoni's retirement, people have been sharing this clip and our tears just won't stop flowing. 

Someone please tell me when the hurt will stop?