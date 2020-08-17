Sushant Singh Rajput immotalised MS Dhoni, and that's saying something considering Dhoni is already immortal, in ways more than one.

Sushant played him in his biopic MS Dhoni: The Untold Story when Mahi was still playing and one of the most relevant figures in the country.

As I see the love pouring for M.S Dhoni, all I can think of is Sush's commitment towards his portrayal of the cricketer. He gave his all as he knew the importance of his role in the biopic & to top it off, his performance was astounding! Love the reel Dhoni #GlobalPrayersForSSR pic.twitter.com/ZfHkWPcgeA — Kay💥 (@Kay72836381) August 15, 2020

The responsibility was huge and Sushant carried it out with full dedication and attention to details. Sometimes, it was almost surreal.

Which reminds us of the 2011 World Cup final scene from the movie, where he got the nuances...perfectly. That's the only word to use here.

A side-by-side comparison of the scene and what actually happened in those 5 seconds before Dhoni won India the World Cup show you the same.

From fixing the helmet, to playing the shot. From looking at the ball as it flew across the field, to hugging Yuvraj. Everything is: Exactly. The. Same.

“Dhoni finishes off in style.A magnificent strike into crowd.India lift the World Cup after 28 years and it is the Indian Captain who has been absolutely magnificent in the night of the final”.” ~ Shashtri #OurIndia #OurDhoni 🔥🔥🔥 🇮🇳 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/4GjsMv6dYq — Sushant Singh Rajput (@itsSSR) November 24, 2018

With Sushant's demise and Dhoni's retirement, people have been sharing this clip and our tears just won't stop flowing.

Sushant did not copy Dhoni BUT

He became Dhoni

Legends never die#CBIForSSR https://t.co/hWBYDCS9uz — Yuvika Jain (@YuvikaJain6) August 17, 2020

What can be a better illustration of perfection from absolutely inspiring two souls. @msdhoni @itsSSR Not Done Guys :( https://t.co/pAz16mxxjz — Shreya Srivastava (@InParallelStory) August 16, 2020

Dhoni announces retirement and this moment flashes in my mind!#MSDhoni #SushantSinghRajput https://t.co/N3BU2zI9Z2 — S A V E R A 🥀 (@SaveraZahid) August 15, 2020

Such Perfection in mimicking the actions, emotions and body language and movement of #MSDhoni7 By Legend SSR it's simply amazing how determined and focused SSR was in persuit for perfection; and a perfectionist he indeed was https://t.co/BndYFyAa2P — Ajay M (@Aj4u88) August 15, 2020

Someone please tell me when the hurt will stop?