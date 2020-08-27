I tried to analyse the Macaulay Culkin situation once. You know? Why he will always be young in our heads.

It's because he is a kid in Home Alone. We still watch it whenever we can and the actor hasn't appeared in many big projects after that.

Hence, our minds refuse to believe he has grown. Because we haven't seen it.

Now that I am done psychoanalysing the situation, let me tell you he is 40 years old now.

Yes. This kid.

Is 40.

And very self-aware. He posted a tweet on his birthday yesterday, and I can't stop laughing at the 'that's my job' bit.

It's my gift to the world: I make people feel old.



I'm no longer a kid, that's my job. — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

He is also looking for some photoshop services, in case anyone is interested.

Do any of you have photoshop skill? Can you put my head on a surfer so I can get an idea of how cool I'd look? — Macaulay Culkin (@IncredibleCulk) August 26, 2020

Now, no matter the mental preparation, this does come as a bit of a shock. Hence, the reactions:

These kids do grow up fast.