It has been almost 2 decades; 2 decades since Maddy and Reena got together against all odds and gave us a love story to remember forever.

And in a good news, if you have ever wondered what happened to them, you will get the answer very soon.

If sources are anything to be believed, the makers of the movie have found a script that may be turned into a sequel of Rehnaa Hai Terre Dil Mein, and the lead roles will be played by Diya Mirza and Madhavan just like the original movie.

No, this isn't a drill.

The source recently talked to Mid-day about this and said:

The makers toyed with some concepts, on and off, over the years. Only now have they found a script that has appealed to everyone and seems a natural progression to the lives of Maddy and Reena. The script is in the final stage of development.

Also, hinting at a possible sequel, Diya Mirza had recently said, "We are doing our best to make it happen, but we will only work together when we can give our best", during an Insta-live with Madhavan.

