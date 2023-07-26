A lot of GOOD things make us wait – at least that’s what we are told. Made In Heaven 2 is an example. We’ve waited, and waited… and waited, but we never gave up. After the immense love on season 1 of the show, Amazon Prime Video and Zoya Akhtar announced an equally (or more) amazing season 2. But then, we were asked to wait for a release date.

The only reason why we aren’t (very) pissed is because this long long gap is worth it. And now, the release date is here as well – after a lot of drama, of course. The show will be back with its second installment on August 10, and this news has us thrilled (or any other word that actually describes the feeling).

This announcement was made in dramatic ways after Sobhita Dhulipala’s accidental live. Not that we didn’t like it, but there’s something with the word ‘soon’ that makes all the wait look longer than it is.

People are being just as dramatic, because they deserve that.

i survived pandemic to watch made in heaven s2 https://t.co/d01n7E4TR4 — srish. ~ team rani 🩷 (@godsfavvchild) July 26, 2023

I AM HAVING TROUBLE BREATHINGGGG OMGGMFMFKDKSKSKSKS https://t.co/370NVvtMrw — only dard no disco (@bigclownenergy) July 26, 2023

Finally we have a date! https://t.co/chcPb61V8E — Nakul Hedao (@NakulHedao) July 26, 2023

So there is a heaven. https://t.co/1Q5M6jzQzf — Arjun (@ofdwaparyug) July 26, 2023

Ah fucking finally, AUGUST 10TH, I AM SEATED https://t.co/Dfa9xxtf9g — avg NF enjoyer (@scoopshot63) July 26, 2023

Proper “shaadi mein zarur-zarur aana” feels.