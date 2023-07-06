Made In Heaven – the show, which revolves around the chaos and planning behind the lavish weddings, also delved into essential issues like insecurities, identities, traumas and ambitions.

Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti’s romantic drama became an instant favorite amongst the audience and left them craving for more. And now, the show is coming with its brand-new season.

Amazon Prime Video took to its social media handles and announced that the show is coming up with its season soon.

Before binge-watching the upcoming season, here’s a quick recap of the previous season to revive our memories. Let’s go, shall we?

Karan Mehra (Arjun Mathur) and Tara Khanna (Sobhita Dhulipala), two wedding planners from the nation’s capital, run a wedding agency, Made in Heaven.

In the next nine episodes, the show focuses on their work and their own personal lives and issues. It highlights subjects such as extra-marital affairs, same-sex relationships, deceiving for money and well, ingrained sexism.

In the last episode, the lead characters return to their respective personal lives.

Karan Mehra meets and apologies to Nawab (Vikrant Massey) for terrorizing him. The latter forgives him and they share an intimate moment.

Tara Khanna, on the other hand, confronts her husband, Adil (Jim Sarbh) and reveals that she was the one who leaked their video of getting intimate in the office, which had eventually lead to their relationship.

The duo leave their respective homes and arrive at their office, which the anti-same-sex relationship activists have vandalized.

It would be interesting to see what these protagonists have in store for the audience in their upcoming season after all they have been through.

In the upcoming season, the duo would be seen planning a destination wedding at an international venue. Reportedly, VJ Anusha Dandekar would be seen in the show as she makes an entry as a bride on a horse!

And, now you are all set for season 2!

Please note that all images are taken from the show.