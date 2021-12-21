Netflix's Decoupled has been in the news lately. No, not on TV. It's mostly social media that is talking about it and for good reasons.

The Madhavan show has been receiving a lot of criticism for being Islamophobic. At a time when our country is going through bouts of Islamophobia at every street corner, and not far away from the national capital, where people are being stopped from offering Namaaz, this scene comes in very poor taste.

Had so much respect for Madhavan. Goes to show you cannot trust your childhood heroes at all https://t.co/tpHEmA8sVN — desi (@desipaapad) December 21, 2021

In Hollywood the actors support the minorities. In Bollywood they ridicule the minorities and stand by majority https://t.co/DTRKrcrIC8 — Sam (@SamKhan999) December 20, 2021

If this scene was other way round by now there would've been 5 ban Netflix tags trending, god the hypocrisy in this country is fcking pathetic and disgusting https://t.co/vKfgR71ves — Koushik #matrixsweep (@kelasik05) December 20, 2021

If it was the other way round, Ban netflix would've been trending by now 🤡 https://t.co/qopwVFuHLT — 🌸 (@Punnagaipoove_) December 20, 2021

Alot of guts nahi Piyush,,, those who have no spine, only can do such stuffs 🤭🤣 https://t.co/axK4UMXDVh — Rukhsana Hashim (@Umm_e_Meeran) December 20, 2021

There have been some accusations against the show as well.

How does @manujosephsan think:

Joke about a fat woman - ✅

Joke about a transgender person - ✅

Joke about a Muslim man - I will keep it subtle but ✅

At this point, it isn't annoying. It's just funny from the standpoint of an eight-year-old child.#Decoupled #DecoupledReview — Shwetha Chandrashekhar (@ShwethaChandra3) December 21, 2021

#Decoupled seems to have been made just to get a reaction from people. Sure, there are some funny moments but the cringey and disgusting moments come far more often. The incessant classism, sexism and body shaming is what you’ll remember more than the jokes. — NRK (@PWNeha) December 21, 2021

Decoupled - a show by privileged men for privileged men about a self centred privileged man and the afterthoughts in his life. As a privileged man, I choose to only remember the funny bits, ignoring the sexism, stereotyping, anti-nuance and anti-political correct sentiments. — Avyay Kashyap | ಆವ್ಯಯ್ (@avyayrkashyap) December 18, 2021

#Decoupled is not making fun of cis-het privilege or arrogance. It's just siding with them to make everyone who calls out the insufferable contempt and disdain look like 'woke' fools. — Ashameera Aiyappan (@aashameera) December 21, 2021

Why Madhavan whyyy? The screenplay is not only problematic but also painfully lame. #Decoupled — Saadia Ahmed (@khwamkhwah) December 21, 2021

Manu Joseph's show 'Decoupled' is essentially an Ekta Kapoor TV serial made for middle aged men. It has all the 'husband-wife jokes' you have received on Whatsapp and some more too. About time someone tells Manu Joseph that going bald won't automatically make him Larry David. 😏 — Rajesh Rajamani (@rajamanirajesh) December 20, 2021

The show's attempt at offensive humour is rooted in the belief that its goal is to laugh political correctness with an aim to morally stand above the corpses of the woke. What it fails to understand is that speaking truth to power only works when you punch up, and not down at the already oppressed and the marginalised.