Netflix's Decoupled has been in the news lately. No, not on TV. It's mostly social media that is talking about it and for good reasons. 

Source: Twitter

The Madhavan show has been receiving a lot of criticism for being Islamophobic. At a time when our country is going through bouts of Islamophobia at every street corner, and not far away from the national capital, where people are being stopped from offering Namaaz, this scene comes in very poor taste. 

There have been some accusations against the show as well. 

The show's attempt at offensive humour is rooted in the belief that its goal is to laugh political correctness with an aim to morally stand above the corpses of the woke. What it fails to understand is that speaking truth to power only works when you punch up, and not down at the already oppressed and the marginalised.  