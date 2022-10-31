Be it Nisha from Hum Aapke Hain Koun! or Chandramukhi from Devdas, is there anything that Madhuri Dixit, the Dhak-Dhak girl of Bollywood, hasn’t aced in her illustrious career? Madhuri enjoys million fans around the world. And probably the biggest fan that the actress has is her husband, Dr. Sriram Nene, the cardiovascular surgeon from Los Angeles.

Dr. Nene was once asked to review Madhuri’s 2002 film, Devdas. An old video from its screening has caught our attention on Twitter. His reply was a top-notch.

Wild Films India

The clip posted by a Twitter user, @donkeyhoteyy, shows Madhuri Dixit meeting her co-star, Aishwarya Rai as Dr. Nene stands behind. In another scene, a journalist asks him, “You are from Los Angeles. Any critic?” To which, Dr. Nene replies, “No, my wife speaks through her eyes and gestures, so I don’t need to know Hindi.”

The video was originally shared by Wild Films India.

“He is so obsessed with her (like he should) I love him,” the Twitter user wrote.

Watch the clip here:

"my wife speaks through her eyes and gestures, so i don't need to know hindi" he's so obsessed with her (like he should) i love him pic.twitter.com/YDM0OvOMHy — chak dhoom-dhoom (@donkeyhoteyy) October 29, 2022

Here’s how netizens are reacting to it:

imagine being married to THE madhuri dixit https://t.co/mTjbo2qf3D — sadu 🎃🍂👻 (@__saduu123) October 29, 2022

oh my he was a diaspora boy this whole time — a guy in chains (@doesntswallow) October 30, 2022

hahaha he is so cute but my whole focus was just on aishwarya rai like 🥺 — sim ✪ (@aishpyaar) October 30, 2022

Every time a Hollywood celebrity/NRI or foreign cricketer grace such events in India, we expect them to say a few words in Hindi ‘coz it’s cool (does it?) or ask them if they understand our language or not. Let’s stop it ‘coz it is really not cool, in fact, looks cringe AF.

We wonder why did Dr. Sriram Nene need to know Hindi to understand a Bollywood film? Reviewing or critiquing a movie doesn’t require someone to be well-versed with any language. Anyway, Madhuri Dixit definitely speaks through her eyes.