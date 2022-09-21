Imagine you are watching a movie with your parents and then there is a lip-lock scene coming up, you either start looking at the walls or get up to drink water. You know why. Ahm…ahm…You see, we have grown up watching such NSFW albeit naughty moments in the Hindi cinema since our childhood that we had no idea about. Woh toh bas us nazar se kabhi dekha nahin!
Let’s go back to the 90s era ‘coz we have found one NSFW scene from film Raja (1995) that will ruin your childhood forever. You will need to use earphones to watch it.
A Twitter user, @BollyglotGifs, posted a hilarious clip from the 1995 movie on the micro-blogging platform which features the lead actors, Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor. In the video, Sanjay as Raja can be seen taking out an iron rod using his hands while Madhuri as Madhu is motivating him in the process.
The Twitter user wants everyone to play this video with your eyes closed and you will know how it sounds.
I didn’t have to close my eyes to realise it but here you go, watch the clip:
You will surely enjoy reading netizens’ reactions:
Was it intentional or unintentional? You decide. But it is quite funny AF. They surely NAILED it. Kya kya dekhte the bachpan mein!