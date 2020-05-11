A sub-inspector from Damoh district of Madhya Pradesh, Manoj Yadav was issued a show-cause notice for enacting a famous stunt from multiple Ajay Devgn movies.

Yup, you guessed it. He stood on two cars and waved his hands like the English royals.

In the video that has since gone viral, the cop is seen balancing himself on the top of two-parallel moving cars while wearing his police uniform.

Devgn has been doing the balancing act between two cars for a while now!

As you have already read, this Bollywood act has landed him in actual trouble already so I'll not joke about it!