Mahira Khan getting married has been the only topic of discussion this week, so far. It was a beautiful wedding and everything looked like something out of a fairytale. Of course, like most things, there are different opinions – but at times it’s important that we focus on happy things, because otherwise the world feels bleak. Salim and Mahira’s wedding video is full of such moments, the happy things that look like they matter more than the noise.

Here are some:

1. When her son walked her down the aisle.

2. When Salim Karim was fixated on Mahira.

3. When Mahira Khan tightly held her son’s hand during the ceremony.

4. When Mahira’s best friend was the happiest person at the wedding.

5. When Mahira and Salim looked like two people out of a fairytale.

6. When everyone was crying happy tears.

7. When Salim and Mahira held hands at the altar.

8. When they dance their hearts out.

9. When Salim Karim stands up as soon as Mahira enters.

10. When literally every person turned to look at Mahira.

Great, now we’re crying happy tears.

All images are screenshot from the video.