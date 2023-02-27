Main Hoon Na, the movie that holds a warm space in our hearts, is one of those we-grew-up-watching-this movies. With relatable characters and an iconic background score, this movie holds a bunch of memories in our lives.

A social media user, in a thread, listed all the minute connections of this movie with other desi movies, and trust us, it’s brilliant!

ADVERTISEMENT Credits: Netflix

Hitarth Desai took to his account and points out how Naseeruddin Shah portrays the role of a father with an illegitimate son and has issues in his married life because of the same – similar to his role from his 1983 movie, Masoom.

The director also named his character ‘Shekhar’, after Masoom’s director, Shekhar Kapoor.

Love Farah Khan for giving a nod to Masoom in 'Main Hoon Na' by having Naseeruddin Shah play the father who faces problems in his marriage because of his illegitimate son 😄 She also names his character 'Shekhar' after the director 'Shekhar Kapoor'. — Hitarth Desai (@filmeyshilmey__) February 21, 2023

As an ode to the 1979 movie, Gol Maal, the director named both the lead characters of this movie after Amol Palekar’s characters from the old classic – Ram Prasad Sharma and Laxman Prasad Sharma.

ADVERTISEMENT Both the brothers are named 'Ram Prasad Sharma' & 'Laxman Prasad Sharma' after Amol Palekar's characters in Golmaal. — Hitarth Desai (@filmeyshilmey__) February 22, 2023

The movie also had some Sholay connections. In a cat-and-mouse chase scene, SRK gets on a rickshaw that’s called Dhanno and at the end of the scene, he catches the man and mutters, “ ab tera kya hoga kaalia?” – both quite important elements from the iconic classic movie.

Ram & Gang go to watch Sholay in a local theatre & it ends up with Major Ram chasing the terrorists in a cycle rickshaw. The rickshaw has 'Dhanno' written on it's back. The scene ends with him catching one of the bad guys and saying "ab tera kya hoga kaalia" 😂🤲🏻 pic.twitter.com/z3C2N6yu0n — Hitarth Desai (@filmeyshilmey__) February 22, 2023

The movie also had a parody of the famous Gabbar scene with the SAME background music.

This scene is staged as a parody of the infamous Gabbar scene – The walk, the laugh, the dialogues. They've even used that exact BGM from Sholay. pic.twitter.com/HL1LWMBI57 — Hitarth Desai (@filmeyshilmey__) February 22, 2023

ADVERTISEMENT The movie had a bunch of brilliant tracks that made us fall in love with them. Nonetheless, the movie also paid tribute to timeless classic tracks each time Ram and Chandni were in the frame.

Chand Mera Dil, Nanha Munha Rahi, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha, Ye Ladka Haai Allah, Bachna Ae Haseeno – the songs that are used during the Major Ram & Miss Chandni affair. pic.twitter.com/ayLsmZsmkn — Hitarth Desai (@filmeyshilmey__) February 22, 2023

This is such an adorable thread for all old-school lovers!