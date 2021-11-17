There exist films that aren't worth watching even for the second time and then there is Main Hoon Na. It's one of those I-grew-up-watching-this films. Nonetheless, we have our fair share of complaints with it. And the one that tops the list is Sanjana's (Amrita Rao) 'makeover'.

Though we agree she looked breathtakingly gorgeous in the post-makeover look too, what's problematic is that it was specially done to charm the guy who dresses like a clown himself.

Time and again Bollywood has blatantly reminded us that women need to 'look' or as in this case, 'become' attractive for men to take them seriously. Otherwise, you are simply a 'jhalli'.

My girl Sanjana had the best e-girl look ever, She never needed a makeover. Period. pic.twitter.com/10LbmhrsRH — Teletubby (@BuzzBuzzBitchhh) November 16, 2021

Can Bollywood ever retire from reinforcing that in order to look attractive, girls must give up on chic crop tops, coloured headgears, kohled eyes and resort to donning sanskaari clothes?

Although Major Ram (Shahrukh Khan) was our major crush, he was also a certified hypocrite. Just after he reassures 'tum jaisi bhi ho, khoobsurat ho,' he takes her to Miss Chandani (Sushmita Sen) to turn Sanjana into her 'with make-up'.

Seems like I'm not alone, Twitter feels the same.

they really tried to pretend like she wasn’t hot and not way out of lucky’s league https://t.co/i5znKY4Rs8 — so you find my smile pleasing (@connellschains) November 16, 2021

She didn't have to change for a man lucky was a chutiya who doesn't deserve her — mimi 🧣(Taylor's version)+Jake day (@webseongie) November 16, 2021

Swear every guy had a crush on her when this movie came out — Adithya🔰 (@drwaynepersie) November 17, 2021

and sanjana was so selfless tho, she went to miss chandni to do some makeup just for the one guy.. lucky was so lucky man. — Charles Dhakkan (@nohmaaan) November 16, 2021

Please growing up all I wanted is to be and dress like her — GoldenLou ◟̽◞̽ (@dreammoon_28) November 16, 2021

Righttt ?? I used to be obsessed with her look! (Still am) — Priyam Pande (@priyam_pande) November 16, 2021

Alexa demi of Bollywood — fatimah/pak team stan account (@realkingfatimah) November 16, 2021

She understood the assignment — Teletubby (@BuzzBuzzBitchhh) November 16, 2021

Dear Main Hoon Na, turning a badass chick into a sundar-sushil-sanskari ladki is not how you define beauty. Having said that, there isn't really any way beauty can ever be defined, let alone in any of your films.